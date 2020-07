Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/214c84705c ----

Nice, updated 2 bedrooms 1 bath in Keller ISD offers new windows, updated bathroom, and Kitchen. Great location provides quick access to Alliance shopping and eating. TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, CALL 817-736-1935 AND FOLLOW DIRECTIONS. To apply please go to www.rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIG\"S LIST



Disposal

Pets Allowed

W & D Connection