Last updated April 6 2020 at 4:15 AM

6702 South Creek Drive

6702 S Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6702 S Creek Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This roomy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in southwest fort worth features a large living room with high ceilings and vinyl plank flooring, a dedicated dining area and a galley style kitchen with all of the appliances including a refrigerator. The master bedroom is at the back of the unit and features a large walk in closet, vanity area and attaches to the bathroom. The 2nd bedroom is good sized and also has a large closet. The home also features a small fenced in backyard and a 1 car garage with additional storage space. 1 pet allowed, 50lbs or smaller.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6702 South Creek Drive have any available units?
6702 South Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6702 South Creek Drive have?
Some of 6702 South Creek Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6702 South Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6702 South Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6702 South Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6702 South Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6702 South Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6702 South Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 6702 South Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6702 South Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6702 South Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 6702 South Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6702 South Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 6702 South Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6702 South Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6702 South Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

