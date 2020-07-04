6702 South Creek Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets extra storage refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This roomy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in southwest fort worth features a large living room with high ceilings and vinyl plank flooring, a dedicated dining area and a galley style kitchen with all of the appliances including a refrigerator. The master bedroom is at the back of the unit and features a large walk in closet, vanity area and attaches to the bathroom. The 2nd bedroom is good sized and also has a large closet. The home also features a small fenced in backyard and a 1 car garage with additional storage space. 1 pet allowed, 50lbs or smaller.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.