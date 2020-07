Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan bathtub

Beautiful home in Fort Worth! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage and large backyard. Home has fresh paint with laminate wood and tile flooring. All rooms have custom 2' blinds and ceiling fans. Open concept kitchen, dining and living with vaulted ceiling and lots of natural light. Master bathroom features dual sinks, separate shower, garden tub and large walk-in closet.

