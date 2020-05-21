All apartments in Fort Worth
6612 High Brook

6612 High Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6612 High Brook Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Hulen Bend Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful inviting home that has been completely upgraded throughout! You will not be disappointed with the upgrades that this family size home has to offer. This home boast brand new hardwoods, new carpet and tile throughout the home. Enjoy the updated kitchen with new appliances and new ceramic tile or the upgraded master suite bathroom with new flooring and upgraded tile shower. This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, with the master on the 1st floor, and another bedroom upstairs with a full bathroom. Relax with the family in the formal dinning room or enjoy game night with the over sized game room or just a quiet evening out on the back patio with a welcoming back yard. A must see to appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6612 High Brook have any available units?
6612 High Brook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6612 High Brook have?
Some of 6612 High Brook's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6612 High Brook currently offering any rent specials?
6612 High Brook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6612 High Brook pet-friendly?
No, 6612 High Brook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6612 High Brook offer parking?
Yes, 6612 High Brook offers parking.
Does 6612 High Brook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6612 High Brook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6612 High Brook have a pool?
No, 6612 High Brook does not have a pool.
Does 6612 High Brook have accessible units?
No, 6612 High Brook does not have accessible units.
Does 6612 High Brook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6612 High Brook has units with dishwashers.

