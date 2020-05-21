6612 High Brook

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful inviting home that has been completely upgraded throughout! You will not be disappointed with the upgrades that this family size home has to offer. This home boast brand new hardwoods, new carpet and tile throughout the home. Enjoy the updated kitchen with new appliances and new ceramic tile or the upgraded master suite bathroom with new flooring and upgraded tile shower. This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, with the master on the 1st floor, and another bedroom upstairs with a full bathroom. Relax with the family in the formal dinning room or enjoy game night with the over sized game room or just a quiet evening out on the back patio with a welcoming back yard. A must see to appreciate!