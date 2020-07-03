Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6512 Hickock Drive
Last updated June 9 2019 at 1:58 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6512 Hickock Drive
6512 Hickock Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6512 Hickock Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridgmar
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Owner pays HOA fees. Rent includes facilities use including pool and grounds maintenance as well as CITY WATER TRASH and SEWAGE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6512 Hickock Drive have any available units?
6512 Hickock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6512 Hickock Drive have?
Some of 6512 Hickock Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6512 Hickock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6512 Hickock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6512 Hickock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6512 Hickock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6512 Hickock Drive offer parking?
No, 6512 Hickock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6512 Hickock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6512 Hickock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6512 Hickock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6512 Hickock Drive has a pool.
Does 6512 Hickock Drive have accessible units?
No, 6512 Hickock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6512 Hickock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6512 Hickock Drive has units with dishwashers.
