All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6512 Hickock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6512 Hickock Drive
Last updated June 9 2019 at 1:58 AM

6512 Hickock Drive

6512 Hickock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6512 Hickock Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridgmar

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Owner pays HOA fees. Rent includes facilities use including pool and grounds maintenance as well as CITY WATER TRASH and SEWAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6512 Hickock Drive have any available units?
6512 Hickock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6512 Hickock Drive have?
Some of 6512 Hickock Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6512 Hickock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6512 Hickock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6512 Hickock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6512 Hickock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6512 Hickock Drive offer parking?
No, 6512 Hickock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6512 Hickock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6512 Hickock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6512 Hickock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6512 Hickock Drive has a pool.
Does 6512 Hickock Drive have accessible units?
No, 6512 Hickock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6512 Hickock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6512 Hickock Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University