Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Spacious and open home located on the corner lot in Cheyenne Ridge Community. Master suite, large enough for a sitting area, is equipped with dual sinks, two built in vanities, a garden tub and custom walk-in closet system. Gorgeous vinyl wood flooring throughout, minus the bedrooms, amazing bright natural light and big guest bedrooms perfect for your family. Come fall in love with this home today!