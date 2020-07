Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 14 foot ceilings through out the entry and living room!!! This home is very open and spacious with plenty of space for entertaining. Stone fireplace, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances, this home is a MUST SEE and will not last long! Tenant to verify schools