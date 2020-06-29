All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 19 2019 at 10:18 PM

6320 Spring Ranch Drive

6320 Spring Ranch Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6320 Spring Ranch Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Stone Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
THIS PROPERTY WILL BE READY FOR SHOWINGS IN MAY AFTER THE MAKE READY WORK IS COMPLETED. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL ALL WORK IS DONE AND HOME IS MOVE IN READY Coming in May! Spacious eat-in Kitchen with granite counter tops and island, upgraded cabinetry and tile backsplash, Stainless steel appliances, Pretty arches divide kitchen area from the family room, Ceramic tile in wet areas and upgraded laminate flooring in family room, wood burning fireplace, custom light fixtures, Split bedroom arrangement, Great back patio with ceiling fan.Owner prefers no pets but may consider with strong application and additonal deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6320 Spring Ranch Drive have any available units?
6320 Spring Ranch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6320 Spring Ranch Drive have?
Some of 6320 Spring Ranch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6320 Spring Ranch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6320 Spring Ranch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6320 Spring Ranch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6320 Spring Ranch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6320 Spring Ranch Drive offer parking?
No, 6320 Spring Ranch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6320 Spring Ranch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6320 Spring Ranch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6320 Spring Ranch Drive have a pool?
No, 6320 Spring Ranch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6320 Spring Ranch Drive have accessible units?
No, 6320 Spring Ranch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6320 Spring Ranch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6320 Spring Ranch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
