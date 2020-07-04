All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

6312 Kenwick Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful cottage in North Ridglea with gorgeous landscaping throughout the property. House features large living adjacent to formal dining. The kitchen is being remodeled and will include all new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, granite counters, and new flooring. The breakfast area overlooking the backyard oasis. Master bedroom and bath area features built-in cabinets and huge walk-in closet. The living, dining, halls, and baths will also be receiving new luxury vinyl plank flooring to replace the carpet. Sunroom at the back of the house offers yet one more area to enjoy the backyard. Close to Camp Bowie, 7th Street, and downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6312 Kenwick Avenue have any available units?
6312 Kenwick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6312 Kenwick Avenue have?
Some of 6312 Kenwick Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6312 Kenwick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6312 Kenwick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6312 Kenwick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6312 Kenwick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6312 Kenwick Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6312 Kenwick Avenue offers parking.
Does 6312 Kenwick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6312 Kenwick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6312 Kenwick Avenue have a pool?
No, 6312 Kenwick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6312 Kenwick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6312 Kenwick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6312 Kenwick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6312 Kenwick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

