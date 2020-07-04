6312 Kenwick Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful cottage in North Ridglea with gorgeous landscaping throughout the property. House features large living adjacent to formal dining. The kitchen is being remodeled and will include all new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, granite counters, and new flooring. The breakfast area overlooking the backyard oasis. Master bedroom and bath area features built-in cabinets and huge walk-in closet. The living, dining, halls, and baths will also be receiving new luxury vinyl plank flooring to replace the carpet. Sunroom at the back of the house offers yet one more area to enjoy the backyard. Close to Camp Bowie, 7th Street, and downtown.