Large 4 bedroom with master located downstairs. This property has a beautiful fireplace with built in book shelves. It Also has granite counter tops in the kitchen with separate dinning area. Great storage space with covered patio ready for move in ....give us a call.
(RLNE5131309)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6305 Walraven have any available units?
6305 Walraven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6305 Walraven have?
Some of 6305 Walraven's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6305 Walraven currently offering any rent specials?
6305 Walraven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6305 Walraven pet-friendly?
Yes, 6305 Walraven is pet friendly.
Does 6305 Walraven offer parking?
No, 6305 Walraven does not offer parking.
Does 6305 Walraven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6305 Walraven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6305 Walraven have a pool?
No, 6305 Walraven does not have a pool.
Does 6305 Walraven have accessible units?
No, 6305 Walraven does not have accessible units.
Does 6305 Walraven have units with dishwashers?
No, 6305 Walraven does not have units with dishwashers.
