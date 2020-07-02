6305 Walraven

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MULTI FAMILY - SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM



Large 4 bedroom with master located downstairs. This property has a beautiful fireplace with built in book shelves. It Also has

granite counter tops in the kitchen with separate dinning area. Great storage space with covered patio ready for

move in ....give us a call.



(RLNE5131309)