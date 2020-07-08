6213 Miranda Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

This Charming 3-2-2 Offers Great Curb Appeal w-Manicured Landscaping, Mature Tree & Covered Patio. Tiled Entry Leads Into A Split Floor Plan. Secondary Bedrooms Feature Double-Door Closets. Spacious Living Area Features A Flood of Natural Light. Spacious Kitchen Includes An Island & Breakfast Area w-Bump-Out Window. Plenty of Space to Entertain! Laundry Room Includes an Abundance of Storage Space. Roomy Master Bedroom. Master Bath is Light & Bright! Good-Sized Backyard is Highlighted w-Covered Back Patio & Additional Deck Space. Home is Located Near Community Park & Pool. Easy Access to Highway & Local Shopping & Dining. Zoned for Eagle Mtn-Saginaw ISD.