Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:16 PM

6213 Miranda Drive

6213 Miranda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6213 Miranda Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
This Charming 3-2-2 Offers Great Curb Appeal w-Manicured Landscaping, Mature Tree & Covered Patio. Tiled Entry Leads Into A Split Floor Plan. Secondary Bedrooms Feature Double-Door Closets. Spacious Living Area Features A Flood of Natural Light. Spacious Kitchen Includes An Island & Breakfast Area w-Bump-Out Window. Plenty of Space to Entertain! Laundry Room Includes an Abundance of Storage Space. Roomy Master Bedroom. Master Bath is Light & Bright! Good-Sized Backyard is Highlighted w-Covered Back Patio & Additional Deck Space. Home is Located Near Community Park & Pool. Easy Access to Highway & Local Shopping & Dining. Zoned for Eagle Mtn-Saginaw ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6213 Miranda Drive have any available units?
6213 Miranda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6213 Miranda Drive have?
Some of 6213 Miranda Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6213 Miranda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6213 Miranda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6213 Miranda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6213 Miranda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6213 Miranda Drive offer parking?
No, 6213 Miranda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6213 Miranda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6213 Miranda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6213 Miranda Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6213 Miranda Drive has a pool.
Does 6213 Miranda Drive have accessible units?
No, 6213 Miranda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6213 Miranda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6213 Miranda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

