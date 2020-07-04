This home features a 3 bedroom split floor plan with breakfast bar and formal dining area. ALL NEW FLOORING AND PAINT THROUGHOUT, NEW GRANITE in Kitchen, this home has a fenced in backyard, garden tub and walk in closets plus more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 6208 Bowin Drive have?
Some of 6208 Bowin Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
