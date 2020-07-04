All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6208 Bowin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6208 Bowin Drive
Last updated August 12 2019 at 7:35 PM

6208 Bowin Drive

6208 Bowin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6208 Bowin Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home features a 3 bedroom split floor plan with breakfast bar and formal dining area. ALL NEW FLOORING AND PAINT THROUGHOUT, NEW GRANITE in Kitchen, this home has a fenced in backyard, garden tub and walk in closets plus more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6208 Bowin Drive have any available units?
6208 Bowin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6208 Bowin Drive have?
Some of 6208 Bowin Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6208 Bowin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6208 Bowin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6208 Bowin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6208 Bowin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6208 Bowin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6208 Bowin Drive offers parking.
Does 6208 Bowin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6208 Bowin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6208 Bowin Drive have a pool?
No, 6208 Bowin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6208 Bowin Drive have accessible units?
No, 6208 Bowin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6208 Bowin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6208 Bowin Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University