620 E Bluff Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Absolutely stunning luxury 3 story town home in the heart of Downtown with amazing city views from the rooftop deck will take your breath away.The unique open floor plane with high ceilings,2 bedrooms and loft room or study,2 and half bath and oversize 2 car garage.Beautiful hard wood floor, custom paint,gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, and gas cooktop. Plenty of gathering spaces and spacious rooms.Refrigerator, washer and dryer to stay.Awesome neighborhood with great neighbors. Nearby Trinity River Trail system offers miles of scenic jogging and cycling routes.Pets are OK with approval.So much to adore-come fall in love!