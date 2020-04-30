All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 18 2019 at 2:54 AM

620 E Bluff Street

620 East Bluff Street · No Longer Available
Location

620 East Bluff Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Downtown Fort Worth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Absolutely stunning luxury 3 story town home in the heart of Downtown with amazing city views from the rooftop deck will take your breath away.The unique open floor plane with high ceilings,2 bedrooms and loft room or study,2 and half bath and oversize 2 car garage.Beautiful hard wood floor, custom paint,gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, and gas cooktop. Plenty of gathering spaces and spacious rooms.Refrigerator, washer and dryer to stay.Awesome neighborhood with great neighbors. Nearby Trinity River Trail system offers miles of scenic jogging and cycling routes.Pets are OK with approval.So much to adore-come fall in love!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 E Bluff Street have any available units?
620 E Bluff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 E Bluff Street have?
Some of 620 E Bluff Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 E Bluff Street currently offering any rent specials?
620 E Bluff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 E Bluff Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 E Bluff Street is pet friendly.
Does 620 E Bluff Street offer parking?
Yes, 620 E Bluff Street offers parking.
Does 620 E Bluff Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 E Bluff Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 E Bluff Street have a pool?
No, 620 E Bluff Street does not have a pool.
Does 620 E Bluff Street have accessible units?
No, 620 E Bluff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 620 E Bluff Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 E Bluff Street has units with dishwashers.

