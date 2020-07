Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely wonderful home in much coveted Crestwood and North Hi Mount Elementary! Two large living areas. Formal dining with built in corner hutch. Spacious kitchen with built in refrigerator freezer. Three large bedrooms. Two lovely baths. Hardwood floors throughout. Utility room includes stack washer and dryer. Huge back yard with mature trees, large back patio and garden boxes. Oversized two car garage. This charming property will not last.