609 Catalpa Road
Last updated October 17 2019 at 8:45 AM

609 Catalpa Road

609 Catalpa Road · No Longer Available
Location

609 Catalpa Road, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Creekwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY, OPEN FLOOR PLAN! Former builder showcase home for the neighborhood with upgraded kitchen and real hardwoods. Off the entry you have a dining and office which can be used as a 4th bedroom. Home features a nest thermostat. It is the perfect space for entertaining with open concept living and eat in kitchen. Move the entertaining outside to one of the largest covered patios in the neighborhood. Need to cool off? You are minutes to community pool. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Catalpa Road have any available units?
609 Catalpa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Catalpa Road have?
Some of 609 Catalpa Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Catalpa Road currently offering any rent specials?
609 Catalpa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Catalpa Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 Catalpa Road is pet friendly.
Does 609 Catalpa Road offer parking?
Yes, 609 Catalpa Road offers parking.
Does 609 Catalpa Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Catalpa Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Catalpa Road have a pool?
Yes, 609 Catalpa Road has a pool.
Does 609 Catalpa Road have accessible units?
No, 609 Catalpa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Catalpa Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Catalpa Road has units with dishwashers.

