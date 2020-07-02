6016 Welch Avenue

Amenities
**MOVE-IN SPECIAL! $200 off first month's rent if lease signed by 9-30!**
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with plenty of features! Wood-like floors throughout main living space, brick fireplace as focal point in living room, granite countertops, ceiling fans and updated fixtures throughout! You'll enjoy the large, fenced-in backyard. Perfect for entertaining! Located in the Fort Worth ISD - this won't last long!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.