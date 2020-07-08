601 E 1st Street

Amenities

Spacious Downtown Condo at Pecan Place, Boutique style bldg. Wood floors, ceramic tile, carpet, 12' ceilings, 3 balconies. Kitchen has custom cabinets, granite countertops, mirrored backsplash, all appliances. Full size washer and dryer. Jetted tub in master bathroom with separate glass enclosed shower. 1 bedroom could be an office, and has it's own private bath. 2 reserved garage parking spaces, fitness center same floor. $50 application fee over 18 years of age. Leasing Guidelines in documents. This is a beautiful condo, a home great for entertaining or family life or both. Come take a look at your new home. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!