All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 601 E 1st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
601 E 1st Street
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:14 PM

601 E 1st Street

601 East 1st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Downtown Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

601 East 1st Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Downtown Fort Worth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Spacious Downtown Condo at Pecan Place, Boutique style bldg. Wood floors, ceramic tile, carpet, 12' ceilings, 3 balconies. Kitchen has custom cabinets, granite countertops, mirrored backsplash, all appliances. Full size washer and dryer. Jetted tub in master bathroom with separate glass enclosed shower. 1 bedroom could be an office, and has it's own private bath. 2 reserved garage parking spaces, fitness center same floor. $50 application fee over 18 years of age. Leasing Guidelines in documents. This is a beautiful condo, a home great for entertaining or family life or both. Come take a look at your new home. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 E 1st Street have any available units?
601 E 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 E 1st Street have?
Some of 601 E 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 E 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
601 E 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 E 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 601 E 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 601 E 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 601 E 1st Street offers parking.
Does 601 E 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 E 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 E 1st Street have a pool?
No, 601 E 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 601 E 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 601 E 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 601 E 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 E 1st Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University