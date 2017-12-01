All apartments in Fort Worth
5912 Paddlefish Drive

5912 Paddlefish Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5912 Paddlefish Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
***DON'T MISS: GREAT FAMILY HOME IN MARINE CREEK RANCH*** This one is a must see in a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood. Location ideal for privacy and safety. Beautiful granite counter tops and island in kitchen & dining area is perfect for entertaining or family dinners. Bonus media room upstairs can easily become a 5th bedroom for guests. Private study or den is perfect for office work at home. Master bed and bath on the first floor.
A fun and unique small pond and fountain provide a relaxing setting for backyard sitting. NEWLY UPDATED ROOF!- THIS ONE WON'T LAST!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5912 Paddlefish Drive have any available units?
5912 Paddlefish Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5912 Paddlefish Drive have?
Some of 5912 Paddlefish Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5912 Paddlefish Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5912 Paddlefish Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5912 Paddlefish Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5912 Paddlefish Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5912 Paddlefish Drive offer parking?
No, 5912 Paddlefish Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5912 Paddlefish Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5912 Paddlefish Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5912 Paddlefish Drive have a pool?
No, 5912 Paddlefish Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5912 Paddlefish Drive have accessible units?
No, 5912 Paddlefish Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5912 Paddlefish Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5912 Paddlefish Drive has units with dishwashers.

