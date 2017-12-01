5912 Paddlefish Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities media room

***DON'T MISS: GREAT FAMILY HOME IN MARINE CREEK RANCH*** This one is a must see in a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood. Location ideal for privacy and safety. Beautiful granite counter tops and island in kitchen & dining area is perfect for entertaining or family dinners. Bonus media room upstairs can easily become a 5th bedroom for guests. Private study or den is perfect for office work at home. Master bed and bath on the first floor.

A fun and unique small pond and fountain provide a relaxing setting for backyard sitting. NEWLY UPDATED ROOF!- THIS ONE WON'T LAST!!