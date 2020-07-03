All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5904 Red Drum Drive

5904 Red Drum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5904 Red Drum Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming home with an entry that pulls you in. This home was designed for entertaining. Has all the bells and whistles and a view. Nice spacious rooms with warm neutral colors! Huge back covered patio for grilling out. Owner pays HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 Red Drum Drive have any available units?
5904 Red Drum Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5904 Red Drum Drive have?
Some of 5904 Red Drum Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5904 Red Drum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5904 Red Drum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 Red Drum Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5904 Red Drum Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5904 Red Drum Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5904 Red Drum Drive offers parking.
Does 5904 Red Drum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5904 Red Drum Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 Red Drum Drive have a pool?
No, 5904 Red Drum Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5904 Red Drum Drive have accessible units?
No, 5904 Red Drum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 Red Drum Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5904 Red Drum Drive has units with dishwashers.

