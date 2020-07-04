5816 Giddyup Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable, Updated Cottage - 2 bedroom with 2.5 baths. Nice 18 inch ceramic tile downstairs. Granite in kitchen with SS appliances. Large covered patio with double carport in rear. Upstairs find full size WD connections, two full en-suite bathrooms, and two nicely sized bedrooms. HOA takes excellent care of all grounds including sprinkler system. Come and relax, kick your feet up, and enjoy easy living. Two sparkling pools and playground for children. Pets OK but on leash. Application found online at agent's website. Text agent for showing instructions. Eagle Mountain ISD and 7 miles to downtown Fort Worth.