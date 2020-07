Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 3 bed, 2 bath home with study. Wood floors throughout. Granite counters and stainless appliances in kitchen. Large breakfast nook with bay window, breakfast bar and island. Split bedrooms for privacy. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closets. Large covered and open patio in back with spacious back yard. Glass tile surround on fireplace. Family room built ins. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included.