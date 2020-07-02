5675 Worrell Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133 Wedgwood Middle
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful well-maintained home located in the Wedgwood area. This home offers 2 living spaces and 2 separate dining areas. NEW flooring throughout! Large fenced backyard -Pets are a case by case basis - no large or aggressive breeds. $40.00 non-refundable app fee per adult 18 and over. Copy of DL's and 2 month's proof of income with EACH submitted app.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5675 Worrell Drive have any available units?
5675 Worrell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5675 Worrell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5675 Worrell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5675 Worrell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5675 Worrell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5675 Worrell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5675 Worrell Drive offers parking.
Does 5675 Worrell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5675 Worrell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5675 Worrell Drive have a pool?
No, 5675 Worrell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5675 Worrell Drive have accessible units?
No, 5675 Worrell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5675 Worrell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5675 Worrell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5675 Worrell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5675 Worrell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
