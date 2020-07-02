5675 Worrell Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful well-maintained home located in the Wedgwood area. This home offers 2 living spaces and 2 separate dining areas. NEW flooring throughout! Large fenced backyard -Pets are a case by case basis - no large or aggressive breeds. $40.00 non-refundable app fee per adult 18 and over. Copy of DL's and 2 month's proof of income with EACH submitted app.