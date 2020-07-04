All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 25 2020 at 11:57 AM

5601 Stone Meadow Lan

5601 Stone Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5601 Stone Meadow Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2 Story Home in Marine Creek Hills - 2 Story in Saginaw area. Upstairs is a large master bedroom with bath and tv room with wet bar. Downstairs are 2 bedrooms and living area with fireplace and kitchen. The flooring is ceramic tile in the living, dining and bedrooms and laminate in breakfast area and kitchen. Unique design of home. Stainless steel appliances. Nice covered patio and fenced yard. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent. Need good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE2895650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 Stone Meadow Lan have any available units?
5601 Stone Meadow Lan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5601 Stone Meadow Lan have?
Some of 5601 Stone Meadow Lan's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 Stone Meadow Lan currently offering any rent specials?
5601 Stone Meadow Lan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 Stone Meadow Lan pet-friendly?
Yes, 5601 Stone Meadow Lan is pet friendly.
Does 5601 Stone Meadow Lan offer parking?
No, 5601 Stone Meadow Lan does not offer parking.
Does 5601 Stone Meadow Lan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5601 Stone Meadow Lan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 Stone Meadow Lan have a pool?
No, 5601 Stone Meadow Lan does not have a pool.
Does 5601 Stone Meadow Lan have accessible units?
No, 5601 Stone Meadow Lan does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 Stone Meadow Lan have units with dishwashers?
No, 5601 Stone Meadow Lan does not have units with dishwashers.

