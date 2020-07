Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming home with plenty of room for the family. Fifth bedroom off master perfect for nursery or office. Open floorplan with lots of natural light. Wood floors, granite eat in kitchen with breakfast area, formal dining and living downstairs. Custom covered porch and large backyard. Move in ready! Make it yours.