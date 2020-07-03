5562 Canyon Lands Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet walk in closets Property Amenities game room playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Open floorplan on a large corner lot with a community pool and playground. House opens to a dramatic staircase, study and formal dining. Tile floors, arched doorways, art niches and plenty of storage throughout. The open family-kitchen-breakfast area is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features a large island and plenty of cabinet space. Private master has vaulted ceilings, garden tub and a 10 x 6 walk-in closet. Convenient game room upstairs. *Tenant responsible for verifying property and school information. Pets accepted on a case by case bases. General make ready and professional carpet cleaning not to include a full paint will be started soon.