5562 Canyon Lands Dr

Amenities
Open floorplan on a large corner lot with a community pool and playground. House opens to a dramatic staircase, study and formal dining. Tile floors, arched doorways, art niches and plenty of storage throughout. The open family-kitchen-breakfast area is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features a large island and plenty of cabinet space. Private master has vaulted ceilings, garden tub and a 10 x 6 walk-in closet. Convenient game room upstairs. *Tenant responsible for verifying property and school information. Pets accepted on a case by case bases. General make ready and professional carpet cleaning not to include a full paint will be started soon.