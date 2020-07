Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Recently renovated 3-bed, 1.5-bath with yard care included! - New laminate flooring throughout, fresh paint throughout! Large living area, kitchen has small breakfast nook that gets lots of natural light. Appliance room off kitchen and leads to garage. Full bath by bedrooms, with additional half bath in master suite. Huge, fenced backyard! Property has mowing service paid for by owner. Property is located near Lake Arlington, with quick access to I-820.



(RLNE4956937)