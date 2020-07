Amenities

Welcome to this beautifully renovated one bedroom studio condo! This condo has much to offer which includes a fridge, a walk in closet, and pantry for storage. Bedroom is located upstairs. Downstairs has a beautiful high ceiling living room and kitchen has a cute breakfast bar. Washer and dryer will be installed before tenant move in. Home will not last!