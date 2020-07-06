5517 Santa Barbara Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

A Stunning home with a Fabulous Open Concept layout situated in the highly south after Burton Hill area. This truly exceptional home features the following: New High-End Quality Materials, Fixtures, Cabinetry, Insulated Pex Plumbing, Can Lighting, Original Oakwood Floors, Granite Counter Tops, Low E windows, Paint Indoor-Outdoor, SS Appliances, Huge kitchen island, and bar, over sized pantry, nice big laundry room, gutters and drainage system, outdoor storage area and HUGE out building not included in sq.footage! Home is within walking distance to the highly desirable Burton Hill Elementary School, Shady Oaks Country Club, Hawks Creek Golf Course and Trinity Trails.