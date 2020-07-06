All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 19 2019 at 12:00 AM

5517 Santa Barbara Avenue

Location

5517 Santa Barbara Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
A Stunning home with a Fabulous Open Concept layout situated in the highly south after Burton Hill area. This truly exceptional home features the following: New High-End Quality Materials, Fixtures, Cabinetry, Insulated Pex Plumbing, Can Lighting, Original Oakwood Floors, Granite Counter Tops, Low E windows, Paint Indoor-Outdoor, SS Appliances, Huge kitchen island, and bar, over sized pantry, nice big laundry room, gutters and drainage system, outdoor storage area and HUGE out building not included in sq.footage! Home is within walking distance to the highly desirable Burton Hill Elementary School, Shady Oaks Country Club, Hawks Creek Golf Course and Trinity Trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5517 Santa Barbara Avenue have any available units?
5517 Santa Barbara Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5517 Santa Barbara Avenue have?
Some of 5517 Santa Barbara Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5517 Santa Barbara Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5517 Santa Barbara Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5517 Santa Barbara Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5517 Santa Barbara Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5517 Santa Barbara Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5517 Santa Barbara Avenue offers parking.
Does 5517 Santa Barbara Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5517 Santa Barbara Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5517 Santa Barbara Avenue have a pool?
No, 5517 Santa Barbara Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5517 Santa Barbara Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5517 Santa Barbara Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5517 Santa Barbara Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5517 Santa Barbara Avenue has units with dishwashers.

