All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5513 Lawnsberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5513 Lawnsberry Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 10:49 AM

5513 Lawnsberry Drive

5513 Lawnsberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5513 Lawnsberry Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Parkwood Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This home has 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. Huge kitchen with skylight opens to family room and breakfast area. Wood floors in the 4th bedroom that can also be used as an office. COMMUNITY POOL. No inside smoking and no housing vouchers. NO PETS. TAR app. $45 app fee. per person. Income requirement of 3.5x monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5513 Lawnsberry Drive have any available units?
5513 Lawnsberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5513 Lawnsberry Drive have?
Some of 5513 Lawnsberry Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5513 Lawnsberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5513 Lawnsberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5513 Lawnsberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5513 Lawnsberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5513 Lawnsberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5513 Lawnsberry Drive offers parking.
Does 5513 Lawnsberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5513 Lawnsberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5513 Lawnsberry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5513 Lawnsberry Drive has a pool.
Does 5513 Lawnsberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 5513 Lawnsberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5513 Lawnsberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5513 Lawnsberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University