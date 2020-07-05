5513 Lawnsberry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking pool garage

This home has 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. Huge kitchen with skylight opens to family room and breakfast area. Wood floors in the 4th bedroom that can also be used as an office. COMMUNITY POOL. No inside smoking and no housing vouchers. NO PETS. TAR app. $45 app fee. per person. Income requirement of 3.5x monthly rent.