Location

5508 Winifred Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Square

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Beautifully remodeled three bedroom, two full bath home is ready for you! It has brand new appliances, granite countertops, faux wood vinyl flooring throughout, a one car garage, and a true Texas size backyard with a storage shed. This is a great family friendly neighborhood. Its a short commute to downtown, and close to nearby shopping.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1955

Deposits: $1,400.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5508 Winifred Drive have any available units?
5508 Winifred Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5508 Winifred Drive have?
Some of 5508 Winifred Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5508 Winifred Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5508 Winifred Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5508 Winifred Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5508 Winifred Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5508 Winifred Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5508 Winifred Drive offers parking.
Does 5508 Winifred Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5508 Winifred Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5508 Winifred Drive have a pool?
No, 5508 Winifred Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5508 Winifred Drive have accessible units?
No, 5508 Winifred Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5508 Winifred Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5508 Winifred Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

