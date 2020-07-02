5508 Winifred Drive

Amenities
This Beautifully remodeled three bedroom, two full bath home is ready for you! It has brand new appliances, granite countertops, faux wood vinyl flooring throughout, a one car garage, and a true Texas size backyard with a storage shed. This is a great family friendly neighborhood. Its a short commute to downtown, and close to nearby shopping.
*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1955
Deposits: $1,400.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.