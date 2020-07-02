5508 Winifred Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Beautifully remodeled three bedroom, two full bath home is ready for you! It has brand new appliances, granite countertops, faux wood vinyl flooring throughout, a one car garage, and a true Texas size backyard with a storage shed. This is a great family friendly neighborhood. Its a short commute to downtown, and close to nearby shopping.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1955



Deposits: $1,400.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.