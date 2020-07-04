548 Bromeliad Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Absolutely Amazing home! Pride of ownership shines in this meticulously maintained single story home. 4.2.2 with formal dining and stunning open kitchen! Hickory Pergo flooring & ceramic tile throughout. No carpet! Home features sun room! Master bath boasts separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks & walk-in closet. Oversize living area with gas fireplace makes this home warm & comfortable. Custom Master Bedroom closet. Customized throughout. Community pool & play area right across the street & just blocks from elementary. Pets are on a case by case basis.