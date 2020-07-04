All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 26 2019 at 5:54 PM

548 Bromeliad Drive

548 Bromeliad Drive · No Longer Available
Location

548 Bromeliad Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Absolutely Amazing home! Pride of ownership shines in this meticulously maintained single story home. 4.2.2 with formal dining and stunning open kitchen! Hickory Pergo flooring & ceramic tile throughout. No carpet! Home features sun room! Master bath boasts separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks & walk-in closet. Oversize living area with gas fireplace makes this home warm & comfortable. Custom Master Bedroom closet. Customized throughout. Community pool & play area right across the street & just blocks from elementary. Pets are on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 548 Bromeliad Drive have any available units?
548 Bromeliad Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 548 Bromeliad Drive have?
Some of 548 Bromeliad Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 548 Bromeliad Drive currently offering any rent specials?
548 Bromeliad Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 548 Bromeliad Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 548 Bromeliad Drive is pet friendly.
Does 548 Bromeliad Drive offer parking?
Yes, 548 Bromeliad Drive offers parking.
Does 548 Bromeliad Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 548 Bromeliad Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 548 Bromeliad Drive have a pool?
Yes, 548 Bromeliad Drive has a pool.
Does 548 Bromeliad Drive have accessible units?
No, 548 Bromeliad Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 548 Bromeliad Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 548 Bromeliad Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

