548 Bromeliad Drive

Amenities
Absolutely Amazing home! Pride of ownership shines in this meticulously maintained single story home. 4.2.2 with formal dining and stunning open kitchen! Hickory Pergo flooring & ceramic tile throughout. No carpet! Home features sun room! Master bath boasts separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks & walk-in closet. Oversize living area with gas fireplace makes this home warm & comfortable. Custom Master Bedroom closet. Customized throughout. Community pool & play area right across the street & just blocks from elementary. Pets are on a case by case basis.