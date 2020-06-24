All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

544 Braewick Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Fossil Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
***AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1ST***Beautiful Plantation home with 4 bedrooms and open floorplan. Granite kitchen counters, Upgraded Wood-Laminate flooring, Radiant Barrier, Vinyl low-e windows, Puron HVAC system, Wired for surround & TV wiring in every bedroom, covered patio & more. Granite vanities installed in bathrooms. Huge walkin shower in master with separate vanities and large closet. Amenity center with huge pool, waterslide, children's pool, playground, baseball and soccer field. Easy access to major highways and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 Braewick Drive have any available units?
544 Braewick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 544 Braewick Drive have?
Some of 544 Braewick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 Braewick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
544 Braewick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 Braewick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 544 Braewick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 544 Braewick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 544 Braewick Drive offers parking.
Does 544 Braewick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 Braewick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 Braewick Drive have a pool?
Yes, 544 Braewick Drive has a pool.
Does 544 Braewick Drive have accessible units?
No, 544 Braewick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 544 Braewick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 544 Braewick Drive has units with dishwashers.

