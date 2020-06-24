544 Braewick Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

***AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1ST***Beautiful Plantation home with 4 bedrooms and open floorplan. Granite kitchen counters, Upgraded Wood-Laminate flooring, Radiant Barrier, Vinyl low-e windows, Puron HVAC system, Wired for surround & TV wiring in every bedroom, covered patio & more. Granite vanities installed in bathrooms. Huge walkin shower in master with separate vanities and large closet. Amenity center with huge pool, waterslide, children's pool, playground, baseball and soccer field. Easy access to major highways and shopping.