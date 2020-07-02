5400 Chinkapin Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Renter change his mind over weekend, ready to show again!

MOVE IN READY 4B2B! Excellent KELLER ISD. Great flow with open entertaining spaces. Granite counter tops and stainless appliance. Tile and Wood floors through main living areas. Spacious bedrooms ensure comforts of your family. located in the high sought community of woodland springs. Extended patio and wood fenced backyard for outdoor enjoyment. Short distance to community pools , parks, shopping centers and local schools. A perfect home for your family!