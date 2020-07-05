5316 Driftway Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

A great First Texas home built in the very sought after Marine Creek Addition of NW Fort Worth! A 3 bed-2 bath-2 car garage home built in 2000 with over 1500sqft. A nice open floor plan with a large living with dark hardwoods and a corner fireplace. Slate flooring in kitchen, dining, laundry. Nice sized bedrooms, all rooms with ceiling fans.

A neat FRONT wooden deck with fire pit! A backyard OASIS with a HUGE open cement patio and a custom oriental storage shed. Just minutes from Marine Creek Lake, TCC-NW campus, and walking distance to Marine Creek Elementary. Move in Ready on 03~01.