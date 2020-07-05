All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:37 AM

5316 Driftway Drive

5316 Driftway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5316 Driftway Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
A great First Texas home built in the very sought after Marine Creek Addition of NW Fort Worth! A 3 bed-2 bath-2 car garage home built in 2000 with over 1500sqft. A nice open floor plan with a large living with dark hardwoods and a corner fireplace. Slate flooring in kitchen, dining, laundry. Nice sized bedrooms, all rooms with ceiling fans.
A neat FRONT wooden deck with fire pit! A backyard OASIS with a HUGE open cement patio and a custom oriental storage shed. Just minutes from Marine Creek Lake, TCC-NW campus, and walking distance to Marine Creek Elementary. Move in Ready on 03~01.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5316 Driftway Drive have any available units?
5316 Driftway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5316 Driftway Drive have?
Some of 5316 Driftway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5316 Driftway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5316 Driftway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5316 Driftway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5316 Driftway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5316 Driftway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5316 Driftway Drive offers parking.
Does 5316 Driftway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5316 Driftway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5316 Driftway Drive have a pool?
No, 5316 Driftway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5316 Driftway Drive have accessible units?
No, 5316 Driftway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5316 Driftway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5316 Driftway Drive has units with dishwashers.

