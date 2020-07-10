All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5308 Colony Hill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5308 Colony Hill Road
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:57 AM

5308 Colony Hill Road

5308 Colony Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5308 Colony Hill Road, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Central Meadowbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spacious and meticulously well maintained 2 bed 2 bath 1 story condo. Wake up to the bird singing on massive trees surrounding the house in spring, enjoy the aroma of your morning coffee on the covered deck at the back with community pool insight. Make splashes in the swimming pool maintained by the HOA in Texas hot summer, and curl up and enjoy family time together in front of the fireplace in winter time. A prime location with easy access to Highway 820 and I-30 to Dallas or Fort Worth and shopping and dinning are just 5 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 Colony Hill Road have any available units?
5308 Colony Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5308 Colony Hill Road have?
Some of 5308 Colony Hill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 Colony Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Colony Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Colony Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 5308 Colony Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5308 Colony Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 5308 Colony Hill Road offers parking.
Does 5308 Colony Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 Colony Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Colony Hill Road have a pool?
Yes, 5308 Colony Hill Road has a pool.
Does 5308 Colony Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 5308 Colony Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Colony Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5308 Colony Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University