5308 Colony Hill Road

Spacious and meticulously well maintained 2 bed 2 bath 1 story condo. Wake up to the bird singing on massive trees surrounding the house in spring, enjoy the aroma of your morning coffee on the covered deck at the back with community pool insight. Make splashes in the swimming pool maintained by the HOA in Texas hot summer, and curl up and enjoy family time together in front of the fireplace in winter time. A prime location with easy access to Highway 820 and I-30 to Dallas or Fort Worth and shopping and dinning are just 5 minutes away.