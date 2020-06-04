5244 Wheat Sheaf Trail

Amenities

This Oasis features 4 Bedroom, 2.1 Bath with Lots and lots of space READY TO MOVE IN! The home opens up to soaring ceilings, hardwood flooring, formal dining area and study-den. Island Kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, walk-in pantry, and lots of cabinets. The green room is a special parlor for may be small receptions and teas. You then exit into the spacious and private backyard. The curved bannister staircase takes you to the loft, 3 bedrooms & balcony that overlooks the front curb. Master suite has a garden tub, large size walk-in closet & tiled shower.