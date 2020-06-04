All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:48 AM

5244 Wheat Sheaf Trail

5244 Wheat Sheaf Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5244 Wheat Sheaf Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Twin Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Oasis features 4 Bedroom, 2.1 Bath with Lots and lots of space READY TO MOVE IN! The home opens up to soaring ceilings, hardwood flooring, formal dining area and study-den. Island Kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, walk-in pantry, and lots of cabinets. The green room is a special parlor for may be small receptions and teas. You then exit into the spacious and private backyard. The curved bannister staircase takes you to the loft, 3 bedrooms & balcony that overlooks the front curb. Master suite has a garden tub, large size walk-in closet & tiled shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5244 Wheat Sheaf Trail have any available units?
5244 Wheat Sheaf Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5244 Wheat Sheaf Trail have?
Some of 5244 Wheat Sheaf Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5244 Wheat Sheaf Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5244 Wheat Sheaf Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5244 Wheat Sheaf Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5244 Wheat Sheaf Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5244 Wheat Sheaf Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5244 Wheat Sheaf Trail offers parking.
Does 5244 Wheat Sheaf Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5244 Wheat Sheaf Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5244 Wheat Sheaf Trail have a pool?
No, 5244 Wheat Sheaf Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5244 Wheat Sheaf Trail have accessible units?
No, 5244 Wheat Sheaf Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5244 Wheat Sheaf Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5244 Wheat Sheaf Trail has units with dishwashers.

