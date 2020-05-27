All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:05 AM

5221 Bedfordshire Drive

5221 Bedfordshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5221 Bedfordshire Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3-2-2 features hardwood floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Large open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has plenty of counter top space and cabinets for storage. Master bedroom is split from other bedrooms and has large walk in closet. Backyard has huge trees overlooking the property, and front yard is beautifully landscaped.
Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. NO CATS. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5221 Bedfordshire Drive have any available units?
5221 Bedfordshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5221 Bedfordshire Drive have?
Some of 5221 Bedfordshire Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5221 Bedfordshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5221 Bedfordshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5221 Bedfordshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5221 Bedfordshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5221 Bedfordshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5221 Bedfordshire Drive offers parking.
Does 5221 Bedfordshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5221 Bedfordshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5221 Bedfordshire Drive have a pool?
No, 5221 Bedfordshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5221 Bedfordshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 5221 Bedfordshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5221 Bedfordshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5221 Bedfordshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

