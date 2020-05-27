5221 Bedfordshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3-2-2 features hardwood floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Large open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has plenty of counter top space and cabinets for storage. Master bedroom is split from other bedrooms and has large walk in closet. Backyard has huge trees overlooking the property, and front yard is beautifully landscaped.

Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. NO CATS. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.