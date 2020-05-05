521 Branding Iron Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131 The Bar Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Owner would like to rent out 1R1B in her 3 bedroom house. Common areas are also available for your use. All appliances are included. No pets allowed. It's move-in ready. All bills included. Looking for only short term lease. 3-6 month available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 521 Branding Iron Trail have any available units?
521 Branding Iron Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 Branding Iron Trail have?
Some of 521 Branding Iron Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Branding Iron Trail currently offering any rent specials?
521 Branding Iron Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.