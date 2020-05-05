All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
521 Branding Iron Trail
Last updated November 3 2019 at 3:00 AM

521 Branding Iron Trail

521 Branding Iron Trail · No Longer Available
Location

521 Branding Iron Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Bar Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Owner would like to rent out 1R1B in her 3 bedroom house. Common areas are also available for your use. All appliances are included. No pets allowed. It's move-in ready. All bills included. Looking for only short term lease. 3-6 month available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

