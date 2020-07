Amenities

Freshly updated! Home has just received a long list of improvements including new granite counters, backsplash, new showers, stainless steel appliances, and all new light and plumbing fixtures. The kitchen is new and includes new granite counters and stainless steel appliances. All the flooring is new. Large living room which is open to the dining room and kitchen. Large backyard