5128 Lovell Avenue
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:01 PM

5128 Lovell Avenue

5128 Lovell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5128 Lovell Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Como

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this great completely remodeled Duplex in highly sought after West Fort Worth, close to Centro Market, TCU, Camp Bowie Shopping, Downtown and Chisholm Trail Parkway both a few minutes away. This amazing property features 2 spacious bedrooms with laminated floor, plenty of natural light. It offers 2 beautiful bathrooms with lots of details. Beautiful ceramic tile floors throughout living and kitchen. Living room open to kitchen equipped with eat up breakfast bar, built in microwave and beautiful backsplash and granite countertops. Enjoy the backyard with lots of mature shade trees with wood privacy fence. Great Location! Move in Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5128 Lovell Avenue have any available units?
5128 Lovell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5128 Lovell Avenue have?
Some of 5128 Lovell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5128 Lovell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5128 Lovell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5128 Lovell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5128 Lovell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5128 Lovell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5128 Lovell Avenue offers parking.
Does 5128 Lovell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5128 Lovell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5128 Lovell Avenue have a pool?
No, 5128 Lovell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5128 Lovell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5128 Lovell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5128 Lovell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5128 Lovell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
