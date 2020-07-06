All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:32 AM

5122 Slate Street

5122 Slate Street · No Longer Available
Location

5122 Slate Street, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Riverbend Trinity Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Clean lined Classic Architecture with three bedrooms, two and a half baths. In the heart of the River District within walking distance to restaurants and the Trinity Trail Hike and Bike Trail entrance. New construction, energy efficient construction including double paned windows. Rear two car attached garage. Stainless steel appliances and beautiful finishes throughout. Close to downtown, the cultural district and the west side of Fort Worth. Minutes from the trails and restaurants of the River District including Heim, Lettuce Cook, and Gemelle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5122 Slate Street have any available units?
5122 Slate Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5122 Slate Street have?
Some of 5122 Slate Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5122 Slate Street currently offering any rent specials?
5122 Slate Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5122 Slate Street pet-friendly?
No, 5122 Slate Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5122 Slate Street offer parking?
Yes, 5122 Slate Street offers parking.
Does 5122 Slate Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5122 Slate Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5122 Slate Street have a pool?
No, 5122 Slate Street does not have a pool.
Does 5122 Slate Street have accessible units?
No, 5122 Slate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5122 Slate Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5122 Slate Street has units with dishwashers.

