5122 Slate Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Clean lined Classic Architecture with three bedrooms, two and a half baths. In the heart of the River District within walking distance to restaurants and the Trinity Trail Hike and Bike Trail entrance. New construction, energy efficient construction including double paned windows. Rear two car attached garage. Stainless steel appliances and beautiful finishes throughout. Close to downtown, the cultural district and the west side of Fort Worth. Minutes from the trails and restaurants of the River District including Heim, Lettuce Cook, and Gemelle.