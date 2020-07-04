Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

5120 Weather Rock LN Available 04/06/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom house! - Welcome to your next home! This home features 2 living areas, a large updated kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, and an attached pantry. There is a guest bath downstairs, with 2 full baths upstairs. Huge master bedroom, his and her vanity, shower, soaking tub, and large walk in closet. Game room upstairs, large backyard, and updates throughout including laminate, tile, carpet, window treatments and more!



(RLNE4059755)