Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful home, within walking distance to highly sought after Lone Star Elementary in Keller ISD. Tenant will relax and enjoy outdoors time in large covered front porch or back patio. Cooking will be delightful in spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter-space.Family time will be fun time as choices are plenty - pools, parks, playgrounds, walking trails, tennis and basketball courts. Welcome Home!