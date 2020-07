Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking

MOVE IN READY!!! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 and a one half bathrooms home for lease in the perfect location. Half bathroom is downstairs. 2 story home near TCU, only 3 minutes from UNT Health Science Center, shopping, restaurants, and highways for easy commutes. Truly a wonderful home in a quiet up scale neighborhood for a wonderful price. Don't miss this home! Call us for a showing and put in your application as soon as possible.