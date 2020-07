Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MOVE-IN READY AND SPARKLING CLEAN. This home features 3 bedrooms in the acclaimed Keller ISD. 2 living areas. Ceramic tile with dual rectangle sinks in the master bath.All counter tops are granite with subway tile back splash in kitchen. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Lots of crown molding. 2 inch blinds in all windows. Updated light fixtures, ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures. Refrigerator included. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.