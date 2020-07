Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5013 Waterford - 5013 Waterford is a beautiful home complete with a spacious eat-in kitchen and an extra large pantry/utility room! Enjoy quiet mornings at the breakfast bar overlooking the family room. Retreat to your private master suite with full bathroom and walk-in closet. Don't miss out on your chance to call 5013 Waterford your next home! ***PROPERTY IS UNDERGOING A RENOVATION - MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!***



(RLNE5764316)