5011 Birchman Ave.
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:24 PM

5011 Birchman Ave.

5011 Birchman Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5011 Birchman Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
RENOVATED Birchman Place Townhomes! - Don't miss the opportunity to live in this beautifully renovated townhome. This upstairs one bedroom, one bathroom townhome has been completely updated and boasts new flooring throughout, decorative paint, open living area with 2 fireplaces, new recessed lighting, new appliances, stone countertops and pull down attic for storage. Raised 10-foot ceilings and new windows make for great natural light throughout. Amenities include limited access gate, covered parking, community pool, front and rear entry access, and well-kept grounds.

(RLNE5344201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 Birchman Ave. have any available units?
5011 Birchman Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5011 Birchman Ave. have?
Some of 5011 Birchman Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 Birchman Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5011 Birchman Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 Birchman Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5011 Birchman Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5011 Birchman Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5011 Birchman Ave. offers parking.
Does 5011 Birchman Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5011 Birchman Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 Birchman Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 5011 Birchman Ave. has a pool.
Does 5011 Birchman Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5011 Birchman Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 Birchman Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5011 Birchman Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

