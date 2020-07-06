5011 Birchman Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

RENOVATED Birchman Place Townhomes! - Don't miss the opportunity to live in this beautifully renovated townhome. This upstairs one bedroom, one bathroom townhome has been completely updated and boasts new flooring throughout, decorative paint, open living area with 2 fireplaces, new recessed lighting, new appliances, stone countertops and pull down attic for storage. Raised 10-foot ceilings and new windows make for great natural light throughout. Amenities include limited access gate, covered parking, community pool, front and rear entry access, and well-kept grounds.



(RLNE5344201)