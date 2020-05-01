All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 2 2020 at 2:28 AM

4948 Meadow Trails Drive

4948 Meadow Trails Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4948 Meadow Trails Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Price Reduced! Move-in ready! Now taking applications! Just remodeled! Don't miss your opportunity with this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom home! Complete with brand new granite countertops and fresh paint throughout the home. This home has extremely large bedrooms each with large walk-in closets! The master bedroom has two large walk-in closets! The huge master bathroom has his and her matching vanities and remolded shower. With this wide-open floor plan and an enormous kitchen, this home is perfect for any family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4948 Meadow Trails Drive have any available units?
4948 Meadow Trails Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4948 Meadow Trails Drive have?
Some of 4948 Meadow Trails Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4948 Meadow Trails Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4948 Meadow Trails Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4948 Meadow Trails Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4948 Meadow Trails Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4948 Meadow Trails Drive offer parking?
No, 4948 Meadow Trails Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4948 Meadow Trails Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4948 Meadow Trails Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4948 Meadow Trails Drive have a pool?
No, 4948 Meadow Trails Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4948 Meadow Trails Drive have accessible units?
No, 4948 Meadow Trails Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4948 Meadow Trails Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4948 Meadow Trails Drive has units with dishwashers.

