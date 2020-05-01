4948 Meadow Trails Drive

Amenities

Price Reduced! Move-in ready! Now taking applications! Just remodeled! Don't miss your opportunity with this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom home! Complete with brand new granite countertops and fresh paint throughout the home. This home has extremely large bedrooms each with large walk-in closets! The master bedroom has two large walk-in closets! The huge master bathroom has his and her matching vanities and remolded shower. With this wide-open floor plan and an enormous kitchen, this home is perfect for any family.