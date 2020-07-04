All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4932 Wild Oats Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4932 Wild Oats Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

4932 Wild Oats Drive

4932 Wild Oats Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4932 Wild Oats Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Twin Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
This spacious 3 bedroom open concept home features 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, a fireplace and slip bedrooms. The living areas and formal dining area feature laminate flooring and modern paint colors. The open kitchen features an island with breakfast bar, granite counter tops, glass tile backsplash, undermount sink and stainless appliances. The large master bedroom has a seating area, high ceilings and attached bathroom with dual vanities, separate shower and tub and a massive walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms are large and split from the master bedroom. The cozy backyard features an uncovered patio and attractive retaining wall. The home is located within the Twin Mills HOA with access to the community pool, playgrounds and walking/running trails.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4932 Wild Oats Drive have any available units?
4932 Wild Oats Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4932 Wild Oats Drive have?
Some of 4932 Wild Oats Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4932 Wild Oats Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4932 Wild Oats Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4932 Wild Oats Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4932 Wild Oats Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4932 Wild Oats Drive offer parking?
No, 4932 Wild Oats Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4932 Wild Oats Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4932 Wild Oats Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4932 Wild Oats Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4932 Wild Oats Drive has a pool.
Does 4932 Wild Oats Drive have accessible units?
No, 4932 Wild Oats Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4932 Wild Oats Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4932 Wild Oats Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University