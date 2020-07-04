4932 Wild Oats Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

This spacious 3 bedroom open concept home features 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, a fireplace and slip bedrooms. The living areas and formal dining area feature laminate flooring and modern paint colors. The open kitchen features an island with breakfast bar, granite counter tops, glass tile backsplash, undermount sink and stainless appliances. The large master bedroom has a seating area, high ceilings and attached bathroom with dual vanities, separate shower and tub and a massive walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms are large and split from the master bedroom. The cozy backyard features an uncovered patio and attractive retaining wall. The home is located within the Twin Mills HOA with access to the community pool, playgrounds and walking/running trails.

