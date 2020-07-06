4929 Curzon Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking

Charming cottage in Arlington Heights. Conveniently located to Cultural District, TCU, hospital district & Dickies Arena. Walking distance to Central Market! Historic craftsman style home with expansive front porch is situated near Central Market & renovated with New roof, HVAC, tankless water heater, energy efficient vinyl windows, faux blinds, light fixtures, mix of laminate & vinyl plank flooring, kitchen cabinets & much more! Living room has crown molding & ceiling fan. Large kitchen boasts granite counter tops, farmer's sink, stainless steel dishwasher, new gas stove, crown molding & pantry. Large bedrooms. Enjoy entertaining on new 18 x 10 deck & get warm by the fire pit or roast some marshmallows!