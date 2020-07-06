All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 31 2019 at 1:36 PM

4929 Curzon Avenue

4929 Curzon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4929 Curzon Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Charming cottage in Arlington Heights. Conveniently located to Cultural District, TCU, hospital district & Dickies Arena. Walking distance to Central Market! Historic craftsman style home with expansive front porch is situated near Central Market & renovated with New roof, HVAC, tankless water heater, energy efficient vinyl windows, faux blinds, light fixtures, mix of laminate & vinyl plank flooring, kitchen cabinets & much more! Living room has crown molding & ceiling fan. Large kitchen boasts granite counter tops, farmer's sink, stainless steel dishwasher, new gas stove, crown molding & pantry. Large bedrooms. Enjoy entertaining on new 18 x 10 deck & get warm by the fire pit or roast some marshmallows!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4929 Curzon Avenue have any available units?
4929 Curzon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4929 Curzon Avenue have?
Some of 4929 Curzon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4929 Curzon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4929 Curzon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4929 Curzon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4929 Curzon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4929 Curzon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4929 Curzon Avenue offers parking.
Does 4929 Curzon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4929 Curzon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4929 Curzon Avenue have a pool?
No, 4929 Curzon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4929 Curzon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4929 Curzon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4929 Curzon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4929 Curzon Avenue has units with dishwashers.

